The terrifying mechanics of the Nepali flash flood

Unfortunately, unlike rising sea levels or hotter summers, which are predictable and against which mitigation in the form of dykes and air-conditioning is possible, protecting against the consequences of glacial avalanches is hard. No human agency can prevent them. Better warning systems, such as those now in place for tsunamis, would permit evacuation in some cases, but the irregularity of avalanches means that building pre-emptive defences against them, besides being expensive, would mean, metaphorically, fixing the roof while the sun is shining—something which people are bad at doing.