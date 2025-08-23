The test that rules Chinese society
Ruixue Jia , Hongbin Li , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
The gaokao is China’s college entrance exam, but it shapes the country and its people far beyond the classroom.
For two days every year in June, China comes to a standstill. Unusual sights abound: Men put on qipaos, traditional dresses typically worn by women, as a symbol of luck; police stand on street corners, silencing drivers to ensure minimal disturbance; temples overflow with relatives sending out final prayers; crowds, unusually quiet, gather in hushed vigils outside thousands of schools. State media zero in on an event affecting 10 million students and their many family members: the gaokao, China’s national college entrance exam.
