The test that rules Chinese society

Every student’s score on the gaokao is compared to the score of every other student within their province; it is only by knowing how well others are performing that one can gauge one’s own performance. Of the 10 million students who take the gaokao every year, about 500,000, the top 5%, will gain admission to a Tier 1 college. Admission is entirely determined by test score, in contrast with the U.S., where standardized tests like the ACT and SAT are just one of many factors considered by an admissions office, and each college typically accepts students with a range of scores.