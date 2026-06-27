The tiny island nation that just made world cup history

Eight years ago, the island nation of Cape Verde unearthed a player they hoped would help them make history. He was a tough, burly defender, the sort of competitor they would need if they were going to go toe-to-toe with soccer’s mightiest superpowers in the World Cup.
There was just one problem: they couldn’t reach him.
The team had messaged Roberto “Pico” Lopes on LinkedIn when it learned that Lopes’s father was from Cape Verde. But Lopes—who was born in Ireland, had worked as a banker in Dublin, and was playing for Shamrock Rovers—didn’t read Portuguese. He ignored the message until Cape Verde tried again months later.
“I never thought this would be the route to international football,” Lopes said.