The titanic task of catering on the world’s biggest cruise ship

As you sweat over your Christmas dinner for a mere 12 or even 20 guests, spare a thought for Gary Thomas. When he stands in the dining room of his restaurant at 1pm, all is quiet. Come 7pm it will be heaving. Around him are tables laid for 500. Those tables will be turned three times over the course of the evening. And the restaurant has two more floors. Chef Gary says almost 6,000 people will dine in under two and a half hours. This is not his only concern; he has 25 other restaurants under his command. By the final wipedown, his 344 chefs and 1,700 front-of-house staff and pot-washers will have prepared, served and cleared up 100,000 meals over the course of the day. And they will have done it all while floating over the azure waters of the Caribbean, aboard the Star of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in history.