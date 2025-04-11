The trade deficit is a sign of wealth
SummaryThe best way to keep America great is to ensure it remains the world’s most important economy.
The U.S. trade deficit is easily understood without any reference to international finance. We have a trade deficit because foreigners send us more goods and services than we send them. Foreigners work hard to produce the goods and services they send us, and, of course, we work hard to produce those we send them. Our trade deficit simply means that foreigners are working more to serve us than we are working to serve them.