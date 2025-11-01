The trade war couldn’t change China’s economy
Jonathan Cheng , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 01 Nov 2025, 01:19 pm IST
American hopes for political reform in China faded years ago, and now hopes for economic liberalization are fading too.
President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have walked back from the ledge—again. But even as the world’s two superpowers deescalate a trade fight that had threatened to destabilize the global economy, a new reality is setting in—that Washington may finally have to give up on its long-standing aim of pushing Beijing to restructure its economy.
