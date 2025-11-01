The trade war couldn’t change China’s economy

U.S. strategists imagined that tariffs would squeeze exports and encourage China to find new sources of growth at home, perhaps by overhauling its health and social welfare systems to allow consumers to spend more and save less. By pressuring Beijing to boost consumption, the idea went, China would start buying more goods from the U.S. and the rest of the world, its trade surplus would shrink and U.S. businesses and farmers could tap a consumer market of unparalleled potential.