High stock valuations have investors on edge about the next stock market crash. Famed trader Paul Tudor Jones, who famously predicted the 1987 crash, isn’t just worried—he’s envisioning exactly how the next big one could play out.
The trader who predicted the 1987 market crash maps out the next bear market
SummaryWhy Paul Tudor Jones thinks the next one could be particularly ugly.
High stock valuations have investors on edge about the next stock market crash. Famed trader Paul Tudor Jones, who famously predicted the 1987 crash, isn’t just worried—he’s envisioning exactly how the next big one could play out.
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