The trouble with America’s shutdown economy

True, official figures have their own problems. Survey response rates have been falling, particularly since the covid-19 pandemic. Recent revisions, including those over the summer that provoked the president, have been unusually large. Staffing cuts at statistical agencies are already causing issues. A BLS memo in July said that it had stopped collecting about 15% of the prices in its usual sample, up from 5% during the worst of the pandemic. The next few months will be particularly bad, since the shutdown has now stretched on for long enough that decent figures will be tough to reconstruct; in some cases, doing so might be impossible.