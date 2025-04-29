The trouble with MAGA’s manufacturing dream
SummaryDonald Trump underestimates the difficulty of producing in America—and how his own policies will make it harder
In the late 1940s, as the industrial capacity of Europe and Japan lay in tatters, America accounted for over half of global manufacturing output, with much of the world heavily reliant on its wares. Last year it accounted for little over a tenth, and imported $1.2trn more in merchandise than it exported—to the displeasure of its president.