The trouble with MAGA’s manufacturing dream

America’s inability to build has also resulted in ageing and overextended infrastructure—a third barrier to manufacturing in the country. Much of the electricity grid was constructed in the 1960s and 70s and is at or near the end of its useful life, a factor behind increasingly frequent power outages. Meanwhile, factories seeking a new connection to the grid face years of delay. Transport infrastructure is no better; one in three bridges in America needs to be replaced or repaired, according to a study last year by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, an industry group. It is a far cry from the slick transport networks that grease supply chains in East Asia.