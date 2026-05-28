The Trump administration is in talks to fund US drone companies

The effort dovetails with the aims of the Pentagon’s Drone Dominance program, a $1.1 billion initiative to amass an arsenal of around 300,000 low-cost attack drones by the end of 2027. Many defense officials say the U.S. needs to significantly beef up manufacturing capacity and push costs down to achieve those goals. Many U.S.-made drones sell for tens of thousands of dollars more than the roughly $5,000 apiece price cap the Pentagon is targeting in Drone Dominance. Neros placed second in a recent Drone Dominance competition.