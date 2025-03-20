The Trump administration is playing a dangerous stockmarket game

And it is not just the American public’s overall exposure to the stockmarket that matters. The country’s divided electoral landscape has changed who is most affected by a slump, and how investors feel about it. David Zavarelli, a financial planner in Milford, Connecticut, says his left-leaning clients are more concerned about the downturn than right-leaning ones. “It is the first time I have encountered this in my 18 years in the business," he reports.“How clients are reacting is less about how much risk they’re taking and more about who they voted for in the last election," says Brian Schmehil of The Mather Group, a wealth-management firm. Such anecdotes are reflected in consumer-confidence data, which, as well as being down on average, are more starkly split along partisan lines than ever before. Since the election Democrats have become extraordinarily gloomy about the economy, while Republicans remain optimistic.