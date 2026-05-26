The Trump administration’s big move to limit legal immigration

Adjustment of status was not created by Congress as a rare exception. Many popular “temporary” visas are explicitly designated by law as “dual intent”, meaning they allow foreigners to arrive while intending eventually to stay permanently. In other cases, such as when holders of tourist visas apply for green cards, immigration officers seeking denial must prove that applicants entered the country already intending to apply. For immediate relatives of American citizens, the law requires that visa overstays and illegal working (though not illegal entry) be ignored. Judges assessing individual cases will have to refer to the law and historical practice—not the administration’s memo. “With a good lawyer you could still get through this,” says Mr Cameron.