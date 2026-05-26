The Trump administration’s big move to limit legal immigration

“GREEN CARD”, released in 1990, is one of the few romantic comedies built around immigration law. In the film Gérard Depardieu plays a French waiter living and working illegally in New York City. Andie MacDowell plays an environmentalist who marries him so that he can obtain a “green card”, as America’s permanent-residency permit is known. Alas, if President Donald Trump gets his way, the film’s premise may no longer work. In a move seemingly designed to slow legal migration—not just ruin mediocre films—the administration wants applicants to leave America before applying for a green card.
The change would be dramatic. Since 1952, when Congress passed the Immigration and Nationality Act, America has allowed eligible foreigners—including those who marry citizens—to obtain permanent residency through a process known as “adjustment of status”. Anyone who arrived in the country legally could do this, in many cases even if they later overstayed a visa or otherwise violated its terms. In 2024, of the almost 1.4m people who obtained green cards, 58% did so from within the United States.