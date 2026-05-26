The Trump administration’s big move to limit legal immigration

The change would be dramatic. Since 1952, when Congress passed the Immigration and Nationality Act, America has allowed eligible foreigners—including those who marry citizens—to obtain permanent residency through a process known as “adjustment of status”. Anyone who arrived in the country legally could do this, in many cases even if they later overstayed a visa or otherwise violated its terms. In 2024, of the almost 1.4m people who obtained green cards, 58% did so from within the United States.