The Trump-Musk feud and the deeper Republican rift
The president’s populism isn’t entirely popular among business leaders.
The alliance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk was always likely to be about as durable as the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, the 1939 deal Nazi Germany struck with the Soviet Union days before invading Poland. I won’t extend the analogy too far for obvious reasons of taste, except to say that deals rarely last when they are made for short-term advantage between two parties with outsize ambitions but divergent characters.