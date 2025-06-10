The Trump-Musk feud and the deeper Republican rift

But Mr. Musk’s rising animus seems also to have been based on a belated realization that the returns from his alliance were heavily asymmetric. As an example of Mr. Trump’s facility for one-sided deal making, it can hardly be bettered. What Mr. Musk gave—in campaign money, in good publicity for the Department of Government Efficiency’s assault on wasteful spending, in lost value for Tesla, and in his own diminished personal wealth and reputation—wasn’t close to matched by whatever he was supposed to be getting in return. At least the Soviets got a chunk of Poland and the Baltic states before Barbarossa ended the relationship.