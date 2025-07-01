The Trump-Musk feud reignites over Republicans’ megabill

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!" Musk wrote on X, his social-media platform, on Monday. “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth." Later, he said that if the legislation passes, he would form a new political party, called the America Party, “so that the people actually have a VOICE."