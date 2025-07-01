The Trump-Musk feud reignites over Republicans’ megabill

WASHINGTON—The feud between President Trump and billionaire Elon Musk reignited this week, with the billionaire Tesla CEO attacking Republicans’ “big, beautiful bill" and pledging to start a new political party, and Trump threatening to use the power of the federal government to punish his former adviser.
WASHINGTON—The feud between President Trump and billionaire Elon Musk reignited this week, with the billionaire Tesla CEO attacking Republicans’ “big, beautiful bill" and pledging to start a new political party, and Trump threatening to use the power of the federal government to punish his former adviser.
As the Senate neared a final vote on Trump’s signature legislation, Musk, in a volley of social-media posts, argued the bill was fiscally irresponsible and said he would back primary challenges to Republican lawmakers who supported the legislation.
As the Senate neared a final vote on Trump’s signature legislation, Musk, in a volley of social-media posts, argued the bill was fiscally irresponsible and said he would back primary challenges to Republican lawmakers who supported the legislation.
“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!" Musk wrote on X, his social-media platform, on Monday. “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth." Later, he said that if the legislation passes, he would form a new political party, called the America Party, “so that the people actually have a VOICE."
Trump, early Tuesday morning, hit back at Musk, who for months led the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency cost-cutting effort. The president, writing on Truth Social, raised the prospect that he could eliminate contracts and other benefits that the federal government gives to Musk’s companies.
“No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this?" Trump wrote. “BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!"
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning, Trump said he might take a look at deporting Musk, who was born in South Africa. And he threatened to use DOGE to look into federal subsidies for Musk’s companies. “We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon," Trump said.
Trump argued that Musk is “very upset" about the legislation because it ends federal subsidies for electric vehicles like those made by Tesla. Musk has said his opposition to the legislation centers on its overall cost, not the electric vehicle subsidies.
Responding to Trump’s threats to punish his companies and consider deporting him, Musk wrote on social media on Tuesday morning, “So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now." Tesla shares fell in morning trading following the back-and-forth between Trump and Musk.
The exchange of words is the latest twist in a tumultuous relationship between the two powerful men. A political union that began as a bromance took a turn after Musk left his role as the head of DOGE in late May and ramped up his criticism of the legislation. The attacks grew personal in early June when Musk suggested that Trump should be impeached, argued that the president’s tariffs would trigger a recession and sought to tie Trump to convicted sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
The president shot back that Musk “went CRAZY" and suggested that he is suffering from “Trump derangement syndrome."
Since then, the two have had little contact. And Musk, who spent roughly $300 million to get Trump elected to the White House, is now looking for ways to support Republicans who have defied the president by voting against the bill.
Musk wrote on X that he would support Rep. Thomas Massie, the Kentucky Republican who infuriated Trump by opposing the GOP megabill. Trump’s political advisers are discussing backing a primary challenger to Massie.