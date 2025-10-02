The Trump plan for Gaza deserves praise
America, Israel and perhaps Hamas, have changed their positions
On September 29TH President Donald Trump stood with Binyamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, and set out a 20-point plan for “eternal peace" in Gaza. It is tempting to be dismissive. Although the hyperbole was exceptional, it is hardly the first peace plan since the war began in 2023. And while the talk continues, the horror in Gaza persists. Yet dismissal would be a mistake (see Middle East & Africa section). This proposal is a milestone because it sets parameters for a way out of the nightmare and marks a change in the positions of America and Israel, and, just possibly, Hamas.