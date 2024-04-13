The Trump trial spectacle begins

The DA’s third theory: Since the reimbursement was treated as payment for services, the amount was “grossed up" to ensure Mr. Cohen would “be left whole after paying approximately 50% in income taxes," as Mr. Bragg told the court. Filing a false return, he added, is tax fraud. But it’s an odd kind of fraud if the result was Mr. Cohen overpaying taxes on illusory income. Perhaps such a distinction is legally irrelevant, as the judge suggested, though it matters to whether the case is worth bringing.