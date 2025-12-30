The truth about affordability

Enacting sensible policies is hard and even countercultural in a world that has, at America’s insistence, turned against free markets and international trade. The danger is that politicians reach for pseudo-fixes that make things worse, such as price controls. Also, in 2026 the American economy will see a fiscal boost from tax cuts, and the Fed will be under political pressure to cut interest rates. President Trump proposes sending out $2,000 cheques to taxpayers, funded by revenue from tariffs. It is hard to think of a combination of policies better designed to raise prices than to place new taxes on imports and then give people free money with which to buy them. It seems that the economic lessons that were learned in the 1970s, when Richard Nixon introduced price controls—and then abandoned them—must be relearned. That could be painful.