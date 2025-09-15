The TV shows people risk death to watch
Economist , The Economist 5 min read 15 Sept 2025, 01:42 pm IST
Summary
Why fluffy, glossy K-dramas tempt North Koreans to brave the firing squad
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In most countries, good television is cheap. A monthly Netflix subscription costs less than a takeaway pizza. In North Korea, by contrast, watching a gripping TV drama can cost you your life.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story