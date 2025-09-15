The TV shows people risk death to watch

For North Koreans, “Media isn’t just entertainment, it’s information," says Lee Kwang-baek of Unification Media Group, an NGO that produces content specifically designed to be smuggled into the north. A seemingly shallow show can offer a window into otherwise inaccessible worlds, he argues. North Korean propaganda once claimed that the south was an impoverished, crime-ridden hellscape. South Korean dramas—with background shots of streets full of cars, meaty meals and luxurious apartments—offer a rebuttal. Ms Kang remembers how even mundane elements revealed how much more freely South Koreans live, such as the diversity of hairstyles. She can’t remember the male lead’s name in “Boys Over Flowers" (2009), a pan-Asian hit, but she remembers his distinctive “pineapple" cut.