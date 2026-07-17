The U.S. is trampling allies in the global hunt for rare earths

The U.S. says it wants to work with allies to counter China’s dominance. Expanding the global pool of non-Chinese raw materials stands to benefit the EU as well as the U.S., officials from both economies say. The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on critical raw materials in April, and European officials hope such cooperation can be a bright spot in an otherwise strained trans-Atlantic relationship. But some are wary of relying too heavily on a partner they say has undermined trust by imposing punitive tariffs and threatening to seize Greenland.