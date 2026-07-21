The U.S. Puts Once-Unthinkable Ideas on the Table to Disarm Hezbollah

U.S., Israeli and Lebanese officials are pushing ahead with a plan to train and vet elite units of the Lebanese Armed Forces. While the Lebanese military takes over the country’s south town by town in coordination with Israel, vetted Lebanese military units would later work toward disarming Hezbollah, using force if necessary. Operations began Monday to clear the way for the Lebanese military to regain control of three southern villages, according to the U.S. State Department.President Trump has floated the idea that the new Syrian government under Ahmed al-Sharaa—a former al Qaeda jihadist whom the president has praised—could take on Hezbollah and choke off the group’s vital supply lines.A final option is the Israeli military, a powerful force whose political leaders have vowed to disarm Hezbollah and eliminate it as a threat.