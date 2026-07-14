The U.S. stock market has a KOSPI problem

The U.S. stock market is feeling the heat and faces a long, volatile summer.
The Iran war has flared up again and stocks were hit Monday. Yet, under the surface things weren’t actually that bad. More S&P 500 stocks rose than fell, 273 vs 230.
The chip sector did most of the damage—the PHLX Semiconductor, or SOX, index fell 4.8% Monday with all 30 of its constituents down. Some of the year’s biggest winners—Sandisk, Marvell and Intel—were yesterday’s biggest losers.
Maybe it’s not really about oil at all? The stocks that have typically reacted most to oil-price spikes, including Delta Air Lines and Carnival, barely moved.
Maybe it’s a response to inflationary fears and the possibility of higher interest rates? Yet Nasdaq futures were higher early Tuesday despite oil prices rising again to above $86 a barrel.