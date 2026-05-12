DUBAI—The United Arab Emirates has carried out military strikes on Iran, people familiar with the matter said, casting the Gulf monarchy as an active combatant in a war in which it has been Iran’s biggest target.
The UAE has been secretly carrying out attacks on Iran
SummaryThe strikes, responding to Iranian barrages, include an attack on Iran’s Lavan Island.
DUBAI—The United Arab Emirates has carried out military strikes on Iran, people familiar with the matter said, casting the Gulf monarchy as an active combatant in a war in which it has been Iran’s biggest target.
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