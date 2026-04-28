The UAE’s departure from OPEC may not break the cartel

The club imposes output quotas on its members in order to keep prices stable and, preferably, high. In recent years these limits have become a sore point for the UAE in particular, playing into the rivalry between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the group’s biggest exporter and its de facto enforcer. At times the Saudis have even tried to punish the UAE by increasing output to drive down prices. The UAE, which produced 3.6m barrels a day (b/d) in February, had around 600,000 b/d of spare production capacity before the war began. It is splashing cash on production infrastructure and new exploration with the aim of increasing its total capacity to 5m b/d by 2027. Freed from the constraints imposed by its membership of OPEC, it will be at liberty to pump as much oil as it pleases—at least once the Strait of Hormuz opens and it can get it out.