The UAE’s departure from OPEC may not break the cartel

WHEN THE Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets on April 29th, the club will be contemplating the departure of one of its longest-standing members. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has been part of the cartel since Abu Dhabi joined in 1967, has announced it will leave on May 1st. The war in Iran and its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have choked off the region’s energy exports, hammering the UAE and its neighbours in the Gulf. Now it has driven OPEC’s third-biggest oil exporter to go it alone.