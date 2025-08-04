The Uber of the underworld
Amateur crooks are using plug-and-play hacking kits
EVERYTHING’S POSSIBLE at Harrods, proclaims the website of Britain’s glitziest department store. Alas, on May 1st this universe of possibilities included an attempted cyber-attack that forced the company to restrict internet access at its sites, it said. The attempted intrusion came just days after hackers took down computer systems at Marks & Spencer (M&S), a supermarket and clothing retailer which says the disruptions will cost it some £300m ($405m). These breaches, which also hit the Co-op supermarket chain, were more than just costly cyber-attacks. They are worrying examples of how crime is evolving beyond simple street thuggery, or even the work of small groups of clever hackers, into a global service economy where anyone with cryptocurrency can buy the tools to paralyse a multinational corporation.