The Uber of the underworld

Law-enforcement agencies have tended to focus on trying to shut down or disrupt the providers of ransomware. In late May an operation by European and North American agencies dismantled an extensive network and issued arrest warrants for 20 people. Yet the continued growth in this sort of crime suggests that enforcement is failing, leading to more draconian proposals. Britain plans to outlaw payment of ransoms by public-sector bodies and operators of critical infrastructure, hoping this will make them less attractive as targets. Those not subject to this ban would still have to report ransomware attacks to the authorities, which would allow law-enforcement officials to block ransom payments. Yet legal experts fret this will not stop cyberattacks (since hackers may still get customer data that they can sell) nor protect companies, which could collapse if they cannot regain control of their data.