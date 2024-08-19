The UK stamped out anti-immigration riots—now comes the hard part

Brexit was expected to reduce net legal migration given that most EU citizens would no longer be able to live in the U.K. without a visa. But while Brexit gave the U.K. more control over who it decided to let in, the visa rules it eventually drew up allowed far greater numbers of people to enter from other parts of the world. The upshot: Legal net migration grew quickly, reaching a record level of 764,000 in 2022 before falling back slightly to 685,000 last year, according to government statistics.