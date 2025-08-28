The UK tried to clamp down on migration—and wound up with an unprecedented wave

Others are stuck. One mother of three from South Africa, who came to work as a carer in Britain three years ago, said she is made to work double shifts from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. most days of the week, helping to dress, feed and bathe elderly people. The work is so intense she takes painkillers to dull the aches in her joints. When she complains about her hours, her employer threatens to revoke her visa. She can’t find another care company that will sponsor her, and her visa doesn’t allow working in another type of job. “I am stranded," she said.