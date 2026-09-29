FAIRFORD, England—For the past 80 years, locals in this bucolic English village have grown used to the sounds of American and British warplanes taking off from a nearby military base.
The UK village rattled by an alleged terror plot near a US air base
SummaryLocals in the village of Fairford question whether it really was a terror plot or something more mundane.
FAIRFORD, England—For the past 80 years, locals in this bucolic English village have grown used to the sounds of American and British warplanes taking off from a nearby military base.
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