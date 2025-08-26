The Ukrainian attacks that are forcing Russia to ration its fuel

“Ukraine is now able to carry out sustained attacks. Last year, it attempted that too, but the warheads were lighter and the success rate lower. What is happening now is that, once the consequences of a strike are repaired, a new strike follows suit. And if Ukraine will be able to maintain this pressure and damage refineries more frequently than Russia is able to fix them, there will be a completely different situation," said Sergey Vakulenko, who served until 2022 as the head of strategy and innovation at Gazprom Neft, one of Russia’s main state oil companies.