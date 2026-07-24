The Ukrainian commander tasked with dragging the army out of the Soviet era

When a string of Russian strikes on military training grounds last year killed 12 Ukrainian soldiers, the general who commanded them did something unusual: He took responsibility and resigned.
Maj. Gen. Mykhailo Drapatiy said his efforts to change Ukrainian military practices hadn’t been successful. He had tried to limit open-air drills at the training grounds, a legacy of Ukraine’s Soviet-style military that unnecessarily exposed troops to Russian fire.
The “responsibility primarily lies with commanders,” he wrote in a post on social media. “If tragedies continue, that means my efforts were inadequate.”
Drapatiy stepped down as chief of the ground forces at the time, but his willingness to take the blame won the respect of many rank-and-file soldiers. His post also fueled an intensifying debate about overhauling Ukraine’s military, which some see as being mired in a centralized command structure that suppresses initiative and sometimes needlessly wastes the lives of soldiers.