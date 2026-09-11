The unrelenting bond selloff puts the 10-year yield on the cusp of 5%

A monthslong selloff in government bonds is skidding into dangerous ground, pushing borrowing costs toward levels that some fear will finally damage the stock market and the economy.
Yields on U.S. Treasurys, which rise when bond prices fall, surged anew on Thursday, lifted by a new jump in oil prices, a firm wholesale inflation report and President Trump’s promise to send $5,000 checks to Americans if Republicans keep control of Congress—a pledge that would add more than $1 trillion to the federal deficit.