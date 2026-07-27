The ‘unsettled’ vibe that’s creeping through the markets

This year’s stock rally has withstood war, inflation and uncertainty surrounding the tech sector’s massive artificial-intelligence investments. The question now is: Have investors finally reached their limit?
Major stock indexes have posted healthy gains this year. But the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite both fell last week for the second time in a row—their first consecutive weeks of declines since March, in the initial aftermath of the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.
The catalysts behind the declines weren’t surprising new developments, but rather the same threats that have dogged investors for months, only dialed up a little further. Those include the widening conflict in the Middle East driving up oil prices, bond yields surging to their highest levels in more than a year and a tech giant announcing yet another increase in capital expenditures.