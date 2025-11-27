The untold story of Charlie Munger’s final years
Gregory Zuckerman , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 27 Nov 2025, 07:19 am IST
Summary
The Berkshire vice chair was making gutsy investments, forging unlikely friendships and facing new challenges to the end.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Charlie Munger owned a house with spectacular ocean views in Montecito, Calif. The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman had designed the entire gated community, which locals called “Mungerville." At one point, he told a friend he expected to spend his last years there.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story