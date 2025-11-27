The untold story of Charlie Munger’s final years

Munger didn’t tell many people, but in the last decade of his life, he had begun to face health difficulties. Back in 1978, a surgeon had bungled cataract surgery, leaving him blind in his left eye. He learned to compensate, installing bright lights around the house. Around 2014, though, Munger experienced a problem in the optic nerve of his right eye. He faced the possibility of going blind—yet he took the setback in stride, says Li Lu, a regular visitor. Munger decided to adjust his life, asking others to read to him and contemplating other steps.