The US and China are headed for a dud of a deal. What went wrong.

Trump’s decision to focus on a narrow deal may simply reflect an understanding that not even U.S. tariffs at nosebleed levels will force China to rethink its economic model. Indeed, in search of an agreement, Trump has stripped out the most contentious issues that might stand in the way of a deal. Not only has he effectively ignored the most geopolitically charged questions over Taiwan, Ukraine, and the Uyghurs, but he has also frozen engagement in areas where there had been potential for cooperation, such as climate.