The US and China are in a strategic stalemate. What comes next.

“Yes they can and should. We need to lead our allies in the region to provide an integrated comprehensive defense posture. A grand discussion between the allies regarding ‘strategic ambiguity’ would be a good thing.” — Bill Lechner, Texas“Our current leadership clearly does not have the intellectual bandwidth to develop even the concept of a broad, nuanced, reality-based containment strategy toward China. More importantly, the political leadership of America reflects a permanent disarray as its society fractures into tribal and cultural division.” — Malcolm Pearson, Tennessee“Not under this president. Even if he could see the urgency of the situation, he is incapable of the kind of sustained, strategic coordination required. Even if he understood the importance of alliances in this endeavor, he has so insulted, abused and alienated our allies that he would have trouble galvanizing the cooperation he would need.” — Tracey G. Riese, New York“China will not back down and compromise on a cultural imperative; the U.S. needs to be aware of this and work diplomatically to enable Taiwan’s coexistence without imagining that China is a rogue military power bent on conquest.” — Nicholas Mitsakos, California“I do not believe that the American government is capable of mounting an integrated strategy in connection with Taiwan. Our military strength and economic leverage are strained and have limits. Our technological leadership is being challenged. Our diplomatic influence is weakening. Long-range planning, cohesion, execution, and perseverance are not hallmarks of American governance.” — Andrew Singer, Massachusetts“A more integrated strategy would require more balance and prioritizing the economic front with Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea. The U.S., Japan, Philippines triangle is critical. Tariffs have been a major setback. The American brand of ‘dynamic stability’ has been tarnished.” — Carl T. Delfeld, Virginia