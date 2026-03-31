It’s easy to be a China hawk; the script essentially writes itself. It’s even easier to be a China dove, clinging to the ghosts of a globalization that no longer exists. But it’s much harder to be a realist—to look at America’s biggest strategic competitor and seek a stable middle ground.
The US and China are in a strategic stalemate. What comes next.
SummaryPlus, why the ‘frown curve’ explains the modern Chinese market.
It’s easy to be a China hawk; the script essentially writes itself. It’s even easier to be a China dove, clinging to the ghosts of a globalization that no longer exists. But it’s much harder to be a realist—to look at America’s biggest strategic competitor and seek a stable middle ground.
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