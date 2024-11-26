The US and Europe may be headed for a divorce
SummaryTrump’s re-election has exposed aesthetic and substantive divisions within the alliance.
Among the more childishly enjoyable fruits of Donald Trump’s election victory has been watching the spectacular gymnastic contortions of political leaders in Europe, where I have spent time recently, as they try to reconcile their previously expressed revulsion toward him with the political reality of his renewed status as the most powerful man on the planet.