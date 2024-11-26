The US and Europe may be headed for a divorce

On Ukraine, the European Union and Britain have gone along with the Biden administration’s increasingly feckless policy of what some wise heads in Europe have called “self-deterrence"—arming Ukraine enough to keep the war going but not enough to have any chance of winning it. Realization of how flawed this approach has been is dawning in European capitals. A handful of public and private sector figures last week told me they now don’t know whether to be more alarmed by the prospect of a stronger Vladimir Putin in four years under Mr. Trump, or the possibility of all-out war in President Biden’s remaining two months as his administration escalates in its waning days.