The US and Iran reckon with shrinking options to end the war

With the U.S. and Iran slugging it out over the Strait of Hormuz again, each nation is running out of time to achieve its goals. The question is whose clock expires first.
President Trump would prefer a resolution before the November midterm elections and before oil prices surge back to painful levels for Americans. Tehran is hoping it can outlast Trump before a reimposed U.S. naval blockade cripples its already reeling economy—and without provoking another large-scale American and Israeli attack aimed at toppling the Islamic government.
Each side has concluded its best course is to resume the conflict at a low level while waiting for the other to buckle, analysts said. “It’s really about endurance now,” said Hamidreza Azizi, a visiting fellow specializing in Iran at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.