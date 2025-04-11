The US came close to financial disaster this week—and could come close again

That beautiful market, which suffered distress as yields were whipsawed earlier in the week, may still be in trouble, along with the president’s continuing tariff plans. The bond market’s reaction to the tariffs has alarmed investors and sparked fears of an incipient financial crisis as the tariffs went into effect. The immediate crisis may have eased, but with long-term Treasury yields still elevated, the problems that forced the administration to alter its plans on Wednesday could easily recur if the White House keeps moving forward with tariffs.