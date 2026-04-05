Trans-Atlantic ties between the U.S. and Europe are deteriorating rapidly, with tensions over the Iran war adding to a growing sense that the world’s most important geopolitical partnership is sliding toward a divorce.
The US-Europe alliance is reaching a breaking point over the Iran war
SummaryTrump has expressed “disgust” with European allies for not joining the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, and has mused with aides about pulling out of NATO.
Trans-Atlantic ties between the U.S. and Europe are deteriorating rapidly, with tensions over the Iran war adding to a growing sense that the world’s most important geopolitical partnership is sliding toward a divorce.
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