The US has found a way to down a drone without spending $1 million

NAVAL STATION LEOVIGILDO GANTIOQUI, Philippines—On a ridge overlooking the South China Sea, a group of U.S. Marines in tactical vehicles took aim at a fixed-wing drone soaring toward them.
The cannons on the vehicles fired, puffs of smoke wafting from the weapons. After a few tries, the Marines hit their target and the drone tumbled toward the sea.
“Missed a few rounds,” Staff Sgt. Noah Konie said. “But at the end of the day, it’s still in the water.”
The drill in the Philippines in April offered a window into how the U.S. is seeking to tackle one of the most pressing problems of modern warfare: taking down low-cost drones without using missiles that can cost more than 10 times as much to produce.