The US homeland stands unguarded
SummaryThe Pentagon needs to modernize its plans to defend against new threats from Russia and China.
In the early 20th century, as air power advocates worked to understand the emerging role of aircraft in conflict, Brigadier Gen. William Mitchell conducted a series of tests. The purpose was to demonstrate the airplane’s superior capabilities for coastal defense, at that time a Navy mission. Mitchell believed the airplane—and the Army Air Corps—were better suited to the task.